It has also been revealed that it was the prince who commented to Disney President Bob Iger that the Duchess of Sussex was very interested in expanding her experience in the dubbing industry.

The royal couple is always distinguished by their complicity and mutual support.

Photo:

Ben Birchall / .

It is obvious that Prince Harry is delighted at the prospect that his wife Meghan Markle Go back to your old acting career and try to help her as much as possible.

Last year, for example, he took advantage of his attendance at the London premiere of león The Lion King ’to inform the president of Disney, Bob Iger, that the Duchess of Sussex was very interested in expanding her experience in the dubbing sector and it seems that from that brief conversation the idea arose for her to narrate the documentary ‘Elefante’ that premiered on April 3 on the company’s streaming platform.

Their participation in the project was recorded last October at the Pinewood studios in the British capital, before the couple moved away from the United Kingdom, first to Canada and later to Los Angeles, and Elizabeth II’s grandson wanted to accompany the former protagonist of ‘Suits’ during her working days.

As the director of the film, who tells the story of a group of elephants in search of water, has now revealed, Harry ended up being a great help to all of them thanks to the long seasons he has lived in Africa.

“We had Harry sitting in the back, suggesting different alternatives to pronounce some of the words,” said Mark Linfield.

“Although only with the African expressions, because obviously he has spent a lot of time in Botswana,” said the film’s producer, Vanessa Berlowitz.

.