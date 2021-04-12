The Prince Harry came to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly already in the UK and quarantined to attend the funeral service and issued a statement regarding the death of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

According to People, this Sunday Harry arrived in the UK for his grandfather’s funeral, two days after Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 and is currently in quarantine at the Frogmore Cottage. His wife, Meghan Markle who is expecting her second baby, did not go with him and obviously, she will not attend the funeral on April 17 – on the advice of her doctor (not because she is not welcome and no one wants to see her even in paint, ok?) .

This is the first time Harry has been in his native country since he renounced the royals, and it is also the first time he has been seeing other royals since his interview with Oprah.

Prince Philip’s funeral is next Saturday and will be broadcast live at 3pm UK time (10am ET). The plans for the funeral will be carried out according to COVID regulations and “much more reduced without the presence of the public” – said a spokesman for the palace.

People reports that this Monday, Prince Harry issued a personal statement on the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip, saying:

“My grandfather was a man of service, honor, and great humor. He was authentic, with a tart sense of humor, who had attention anywhere because of his charm – and also because you never knew what he was going to say. “ “He will be remembered as the oldest reigning consort of a Monarch, a decorated military man, a prince and a duke. But for me, like many who have lost a loved one or grandparent in grief this past year, he was my grandfather: grill master, talk legend and cheeky to the end. “ “He has been the mainstay for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could continue (to speak more of him), I know that he would now say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh, keep going! “ “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Grandma, and for always being yourself. You will be greatly missed, but always remembered – by the country and the world. Meghan, Archie and I (as well as your future great granddaughter) will have a special place for you in our hearts. ”

Harry concluded his statement with the Royal Marines’ phrase: “Per Mare, Per Terra” (by sea, by land).

IMHO, this statement is much more personal and typical of a grandson close to his grandfather as they say Harry was, not like the one that was placed on their Archewell website, so cold and that it was seen as to put something. Sorry, so it seemed to me. Also, this statement from Harry comes after his brother Prince William paid tribute to his grandfather this Monday by sharing unpublished photos of Prince George with Prince Philip in 2015.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandfather coming to fetch them in his carriage,” Prince Wiliam said.

Oh and speaking of … Prince Philip allegedly said that Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah it was “crazy” and “he thought nothing good would come of it” – as he wrote this Sunday in the Daily Mail, his biographer Gyles Brandreth (someone close to Prince Philip told him, of course).

So that’s the latest news, Prince Harry came to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral.

Out there there are theories and I have read comments of all kinds, that Harry will be away from Meghan, and she will call him 24/7 so that he does not “deprogramme” (that one killed me with laughter), that she will fake some emergency so that he come back to his side soon (Mmm … ok, I thought that, sorry, I’m bad I’ll go to hell, I Know!) that Harry will appear with a black eye at the funeral because William is going to hit him (LOL!) … that Harry won’t He returns to the USA (wtf? They kidnap him or what? Ha!) and so on. These are things that people say, ok? Don’t take it so seriously anymore. Chill out!

