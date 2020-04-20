British prince Harry called on his wife Meghan’s father to call him days before his father-in-law decided not to attend the wedding two years ago, according to documents submitted to the London court on Monday.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the tabloid Mail, for violating her privacy by revealing a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, to address turmoil between them caused by events on the eve of the wedding.

In a document filed with the Superior Court before a hearing on Friday, Meghan’s lawyers said that tabloid newspapers, particularly Mail, harassed and humiliated her father, contributed to the consequences between them, and that Mail incorrectly cited the letter she sent him.

The documents include text messages from the prince to Meghan’s father that provide a rare insight into the personal life of royalty, who guard their privacy intensely.

The documents were released hours after Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, announced that they would no longer work with four of Britain’s leading tabloid newspapers, which they accused of false and invasive coverage.

Thomas Markle overshadowed preparations for his daughter’s wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018, when he decided, just a few days before, not to attend, after undergoing cardiac surgery and news that he had taken pictures with a photographer paparazzi.

He has since given several interviews to UK tabloids and broadcasters, saying he was ignored by his daughter.

