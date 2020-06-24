Prince Harry back in the UK, was caught at an airport near London | Instagram

The latest news on the Prince harry have caused a stir, after it was captured at an airport near London without Meghan Nor Archie, which led to the assumption that the prince finally decided to return to the United Kingdom.

The headlines immediately grabbed the British tabloids after Prince William’s younger brother, Harry, was caught at the airport of Farnborough, located near London.

This, after a witness revealed to the French magazine Gala, that he saw the prince Harry accompanied by two escorts … and without his family, (Meghan and little Archie Harrison).

They deduce that the past June 20th, the grandson of the Queen isabel II he would have landed in his native country on a private flight.

Likewise, the magazine released other reports that indicate that the queen’s grandson took a flight to renew his tourist visa, since he has more than three months that he and Meghan they abandoned their role in the Crown as « senior members » of the royal family in England.

Through various means close to the royal couple, it has been known that the family of the Dukes of Sussex they live in one of the most exclusive areas in The Angels, at producer Tyler Perry’s house.

However, the course so tense that things have taken lately for the new book that Meghan and Harry will release in August, « Finding freedom« It gave to suspect that Harry would soon approach his family.

On the other hand, everything seems to indicate that this would not be the last time that Harry be captured in his place of origin since it transpired that in the summer he and his family will spend some weeks in the UK, although as the duchess’s birthday approached, the plans could change radically.