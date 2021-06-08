Prince Harry Asked Queen’s Permission to Use Name Lilibet

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they’d named their daughter Lilibet Diana, after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, a bunch of “royal experts” have implied that Her Majesty wouldn’t be thrilled that her personal nickname had been used. But uh, they’re straight-up wrong!

A source tells Page Six that Prince Harry called his grandmother and got her blessing to use the name, which makes sense because they’ve remained super close — even amid Harry’s falling out with the royal family.

The Queen (and the royal family in general!) Certainly seem excited about Lilibet’s arrival, releasing a statement saying “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “

The family’s official Instagram account also wrote a sweet message of congratulations to Meghan and Harry, saying “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

ICYMI, Meghan and Harry announced Lilibet’s arrival on Sunday, writing the following personal message of thanks for the well wishes on their Archewell website:

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family. ”

Congratulations again to Meghan, Harry, and of course Archie!

You love all the deets on the royal family. So do we! Let’s talk through them all here.





Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io