Prince Harry arrives to bid farewell to Philip of Edinburgh

Prince Harry arrives to say goodbye to Philip of Edinburgh | Instagram

It turned out that the royal member, Prince Harry is already in London to say goodbye to his grandfather, the Duke Philippe of Edinburgh who left last Friday at the age of 99.

As it would have been known in recent days, the prince harry he was ready to join his family in the UK soon for the last services that would see off the remains of the “consort” of the Queen Isabel.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex, who had landed last Sunday, April 11 at 1:15 p.m. at London Heathrow airport, would travel on a British Airways company flight from Los Angeles.

A British newspaper said that Meghan Markle’s husband was received by the police and a security team who escorted him to a Range Rover that took him directly to Kensington Palace.

Likewise, it transpired on the same Sunday that the youngest son of Prince Charles would not travel accompanied by his wife, Meghan de Sussex, he would stay in the United States with Archie due to the advanced state of pregnancy, so a trip in these conditions would put his health at risk. , so the doctor forbade him to travel on this occasion.

Similarly, it was confirmed that Henry Charles Albert David, (Prince Harry) should not spend several days in quarantine either, due to the nature of his trip, he may ignore this regulation for the reason that has led him to meet with the British Family in reference to the departure of his grandfather.

Prince William’s brother, who would have already met him in the midst of strong tensions, will prepare for the solemn military funerals that the late husband of the monarch will preside over.

Since his transfer to California, the conditions had not been met for Prince Harry to meet again with the sovereign and other members of the family, this without counting the difficult moments that arose from the statements of the former royal couple to Oprah Winfrey where together with the “former actress” he addressed the various difficult moments they went through while they played their roles within the monarchy.

Since then, the meeting between William and Harry, the beloved brothers, would have been less and less likely until today, when the family unites in a moment of mourning for the departure of what until just last Friday was the most veteran member of royalty British.

Faced with this difficult time, it is expected that brothers William and Harry can find a foothold and make a united front to pay tribute to Prince Philip by walking behind his coffin at the religious service to be held next weekend at the Castle. of Windsor.

Undoubtedly, this would be a moment that shares a certain reference to one of those who were the most traumatic in the lives of the two descendants, when together they said goodbye to their mother, with the difference that on this occasion, the funeral service will not be accompanied of a state funeral as appropriate in this type of case.

Something that mainly regrets the “College of Arms” who has pointed out, due to the requests of Felipe himself and following the indications of the British government in the presence of the health crisis, the body will only be accompanied by those who were the closest people today remembered “former naval officer”, with a maximum of 30 people.