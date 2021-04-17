Prince Harry and William say goodbye to Philip with reconciliation | AP

One of the most anticipated meetings in the solemn ceremony that marked the farewell to Philip of Edinburgh, It would be the reunion of Prince Harry and William, who would have remained a year without seeing each other amid controversial statements and strong tensions caused after the resignation of the duke of sussex Would reconciliation be the last nod to the royal member?

The children of the deceased Lady Diana and Prince Charles of Wales would remain a year without crossing faces after the prince harry announce his departure as a member of the crown and move with his wife, Meghan Markle to live in the United States. This Saturday, Felipe de Edimburgo would achieve what nothing would have made possible, reunite his two grandchildren.

In the middle of the sober funeral that he surrendered in honor of whoever he was “consort” from Queen Isabel The restricted sanitary measures and the last requests of Felipe marked his farewell to this earthly world and in the end an image that closed with a flourish the last nod to his memory, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge came out talking with Kate Middleton remembering the old days when it was just the three of us and they had a great time together.

At the beginning the ceremony, based on the last will of the one born under the title of “Prince of Greece and Denmark”, was preceded with a minute of silence between all those present, some of the key members of the British Family with close to around of 700 army elements, including military bands, Navy bugles and an honor guard with members of all armies.

“Are the princes reconciled?”

In the middle of the emotional moment in which the face of Prince Charles of Wales was focused showing a dejected countenance on the verge of tears, Queen Elizabeth shed some tears during the religious service, a very moving ending concluded with one of the sad events that British royalty presided. Harry and William forgot their differences for a moment.

It was certainly a time when they should forget any friction and focus on remembering the best years and the legacy that the nearly 100-year-old member left for the country and his family.

Harry and Guillermo, along with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, left the chapel together while they were walking talking, a gesture that many have cheered and to which the Duke would surely be very happy.

Prince Harry who arrived in London a week ago where he would first remain isolated for a few days before meeting with his relatives was reported in recent days.

This Saturday morning he appeared as part of the funeral procession which was made up of Queen Elizabeth at the head, who was boarding a Bentley vehicle, the same black color in which he was traveling with a lady in waiting.

Behind, a Land Rover vehicle, a green convertible that the Duke himself would have designed with the help of REME (Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers) with whom he worked on one of the two vehicles designed for this moment.

The casket made of oak and lead, a particular feature of royalty to preserve the bodies for longer and prevent moisture from penetrating the coffin, is covered by the 12-foot personal standard, his naval cap and his saber, recalling the years who served as a naval officer.

Children and grandchildren paraded behind the coffin

On the parade were Royal Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Harry, the Earl of Snowdon and Sir Timothy Laurence.

At the end of the ceremony, the most intimate moment in which the chest descended through the vault was reserved only for the family of the royal member, a companion of Queen Elizabeth for 73 years and the father of four children.

It is presumed that in the end, the family would meet for tea, since according to reports from Buckingham Palace no reception was planned at the end of the act, so the relatives would have gone to Windsor Castle to meet a few moments with the Queen.