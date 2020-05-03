Prince Harry and William can’t believe what Netflix has done with Princess Diana | EFE Agency

Princess Diana always caused a lot of controversy, also lived through many ups and downs throughout his life, especially due to the multiple cheating on your partner the Prince carlos, so it was very emotionally affected and even presented some problems that were public domain.

However, something that had not been mentioned and that has both Prince Harry and prince william is that a documentary series on Netflix is ​​being created recently “Being me: Diana” in which they present their mother as a suicide.

It is not a secret that Princess Diana suffered from emotional problems, it is even known that he suffered anorexia, and that the popularity and pressure of Royal family they took her to the limit for a long time, plus her consort was not very helpful in cheating on her who is now his wife Camila Parker.

However, the Netflix documentary series He has delved into the princess’s deepest secrets, from her unhappy childhood to her marital problems, in addition to arguing that Princess Diana tried to kill herself four times as a result of these problems.

In addition the series is a very hard blow to Prince Harry and William, because it is very painful for them to see their mother portrayed in this way, and who seems to be the most affected is Harry since he recently collaborated with the popular entertainment platform, to commemorate the anniversary of “Thomas and friends”.

The princes have not made formal statements and the documentary is being made by the DSP televisionwho seem to have every intention of selling it to Netflix, but the anger is such that not even spencer family, princess diana’s family, have wanted to participate in the project.

