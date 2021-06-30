Prince Harry and Prince William Will “Make Up” Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Attention all royal fans: I come bearing amazing news! After years worth of tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William, it appears that the brothers are planning to put their drama behind them after Princess Diana’s statue unveiling tomorrow — something I’m sure their mother would have loved for them. Consider their royal rift officially over (should everything go well)!

According to Us Weekly, Harry and Wills are planning to “make up” at the statue unveiling, and the addition of baby Lilibet Diana to the family is a major part of the reason why they want to bury the hatchet. “They [Harry and William] didn’t mend the bond at the [Prince Philip’s] funeral, ”a source told the outlet. “But since the baby, they want to move forward. Both brothers are ready to move past the rift and have a good relationship again. “

This new report comes a few weeks after Us Weekly reported that Harry and Meghan Markle were trying to “keep the peace” and remain “civil” with the rest of the royals. “It’s no secret that the last year, Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals,” Us’ previous source explained. “All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the Queen in order to keep the peace.”

WPA PoolGetty Images

Last month, the outlook for the brothers head of the statue unveiling wasn’t so great as sources told the The Sun that William and Harry “insisted” separate speeches at the event, which sparked “concern” among the royal fam that their body language will shed light on their feud.

“The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses. You might have thought they’d go for a joint statement and speech but that’s not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own. It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won’t present a united front. “

That being said, hope everything with Harry and Wills reconciliation goes as planned at the statue unveiling!

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io