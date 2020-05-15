Prince Harry and Prince William, more united than ever. | PHOTO: EFE

Although the last year they spent together, their relationship was not the best, and was even under the magnifying glass of the entire world due to the tension and discomfort that it reflected, it seems that the Prince Harry and Prince William they make peace and they are More united than ever.

After the last appearance they had together, the popular team “the fantastic four” (including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton) brought up the obvious problems that existed between them, it seems that the waters are calmer, and that they have back to what they were before.

This was stated by the expert in royalty Katie Nicholl to Entertainment Tonight, where she assured that have already had their first approachesOf course, through calls and video calls.

“Clearly there have been some pretty significant cracks in that relationship, but things have improved and I know that William and Harry are in contact by phone,” he said.

According to the royal specialist, the trigger that brought the royals back together was their concern for their father’s health, andl Prince Charles, after testing positive for coronavirus last March, in addition to the nostalgia for leaving his whole life behind, and moving to the American continent with his wife and son.

Now, they have taken every opportunity to stay in touch, at least virtual. The most recent video call was made a few days ago, to celebrate little archie’s birthday, who completed his first year.

“I’m pretty sure there would have been communication between the Cambridges and the Prince of Wales and I was told that Harry regularly answers the phone for his grandmother, the queen,” he added.

However, her plans to continue her life away from the real chores remain firm, and in fact, Katie Nicholl assured that they have enjoyed their stay in Los Angeles a lot, and they feel most comfortable, living their freedom, even in the midst of the pandemic.

Furthermore, the idea that, by moving away from royalty, they would also give up the charities they supported, is far removed from reality, as they are more intertwined than ever.

