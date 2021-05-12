Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey premiere mental health series | Instagram

The new series called “The Me You Can´t See”, is the new project on television that once again reunites Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey.

The prince harry, who has focused his efforts on “mental health” after the personal experiences he and his wife went through, Meghan markle, as shared with Oprah Winfrey, in a past interview, now launches with the presenter a new project on the small screen.

This will have the special participation of some celebrities in the world of sports and artists who will speak from their experience, celebrities such as Lady Gaga, would also seek to raise awareness about this little-attended issue.

Topics such as some disorders including depression or anxiety that at some point, even Queen Elizabeth’s grandson have suffered, will be some of the topics that will be reflected in this new premiere that will be launched through the Apple TV + streaming platform.

The next show in which Henry of Sussex, collaborates with renowned figures, it will begin its broadcasts on May 21, and it will be logically available to all subscribers to this service, to be a user you must pay the monthly payment of 69 pesos and it also has a seven-day free trial.

The main objective pursued by the brand new project that involves Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, together with the presenter of the explosive interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is to eradicate the stigmas and taboos that still hinder certain dynamics that seek to achieve psychological well-being. .

Some of the celebrities that have been confirmed include Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close, NBA (National Basketball Association) players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, boxer Virginia Ginny Funch and chef Rashad Armstead.

According to reports from the producers, at least 14 specialists in the human psyche were needed in collaboration with various organizations from different parts of the world to address existing therapies in the treatment of mental disorders.

Now, more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding all things mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty, ”Winfrey wrote in a statement.

For his part, Prince Harry expressed his desire to raise awareness about this issue, which he considers important and where he even got a job, a company that offers coaching and assistance in mental health.

We are born with different lives, we are raised in different environments, and as a result, we are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human, Prince Harry noted.

Amid the news, netizens have also shared their expectations in which they hope, the series addresses the psychological ravages of the former royal himself, just as Meghan herself did with Oprah.