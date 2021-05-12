Prince Harry and Oprah premiere a series on mental health

Oprah said the series is meant to create a global conversation. “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need for replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom”, Expressed in the statement of Apple TV +, where the series will be broadcast as of May 21.

Among the guests are well-known doctors in this subject, but they are also accompanied by personalities such as Lady Gaga , Glenn Close, Olympic boxer Ginny Fuchs, Chef Rashad Armstead, among other characters. “Most of us carry some type of trauma, loss or unresolved pain, which is felt, and is, very personal,” said the prince about the series.