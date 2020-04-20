The Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, who officially separated from the British monarchy last March, informed the main tabloids of the United Kingdom that they have decided to end all cooperation with them.

In a harsh letter sent to British newspapers The Sun, The Mirror, The Mail and The Express, a representative of the dukes, who now live in California, USA, indicated that they have made the decision for the publication of “false” stories.

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and his wife do not want to be used as “a currency in a click baiting (cyber hook) and distortion ”.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen the lives of close people – as well as complete strangers – totally demolished only for salacious gossip to increase advertising revenueAccording to an excerpt published by The Guardian. The newspaper describes the letter as “an unprecedented attack on a large part of the media.”

The couple points out, however, that their decision does not concern all the media and that they will continue to work with journalists, but the couple’s public relations team will not answer calls from those tabloids.

“With this policy it’s not about avoiding criticism, nor to silence public debate or censor faithfully contrasted information, ”they affirm according to the letter, shared on Twitter by Financial Times media specialist Mark Di Stefano.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and former American actress Meghan Markle harshly criticized tabloid tabloids for publishing stories about the apparent strained relationship between the duchess and her father, Thomas Markle.

The dukes, who were married in 2018 and have a boy of almost a year, Archie, indicated that they have decided to end any type of collaboration considering that there is “distortion” in the stories.

A representative of the dukes added that it is “worrying” that an “influential” sector of the press has published false articles and added that “there is a real human cost for the way of doing this business and that affects every corner of society” .

The complete letter sent to the tabloids:

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settle into the next chapter of their lives and no longer receive any public support, we are writing to establish a new media relations policy, specifically as it relates to their organization.

Like you, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a free press is the cornerstone of any democracy, especially in times of crisis. At best, this free press lights up the dark places, telling stories that would otherwise not be told, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account.

It has been said that the first obligation of journalism is truth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in complete agreement.

It is very worrying that an influential part of the media, over many years, has tried to isolate itself so as not to be held accountable for what they say or print, even when they know it will be distorted, false or invasive beyond the reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded.

There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen people they know, as well as complete strangers, have their lives completely shattered for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip increases advertising revenue.

With that said, note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be involved with their environment. There will be no corroboration and there will be no interaction. This is also a policy that is being put in place for your communications team, in order to protect that team from the industry side that readers never see.

This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It is not about closing the public conversation or censoring accurate information. The media have every right to inform and, in fact, have an opinion on

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it cannot be based on a lie. They also want to be very clear: this is by no means a general policy for all media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to working with journalists and media organizations around the world, engaging with grassroots media, regional and local media, and young rising journalists, to highlight the issues and causes that so desperately need to be recognized. And they hope to do everything they can to help create new opportunities for the most diverse and under-represented voices, which are needed now more than ever.

What they will not do is offer themselves as a bargaining chip for a clickbait and distortion economy.

We would like this new approach to be heard and respected.

(With information from . and EFE)