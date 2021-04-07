Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will launch their first project on Netflix

Prince Henry of England and Meghan Markle, Dukes of Sussex, are preparing for the Netflix platform a documentary on ‘Invictus Games’, a charity initiative for combat veterans, the respective foundation unveiled on its official website on Tuesday. The title of his work will be ‘The heart of the undefeated’ (‘Heart of Invictus’, in English).

Prince Henry, who will act as executive producer, explained that the documentary will be made up of several episodes. It will show stories of resistance and hope by old members of the armies, as well as how they are now preparing to participate in a sports championship that will take place in 2022 in the Netherlands. The Duke of Sussex himself will appear on camera.

The project will be carried out with the help of Archewell, a non-profit organization founded by the couple after they moved to the US At the same time, Enrique and Meghan Markle signed agreements with Spotify and Netflix to create content for those platforms. .

The ‘Invictus Games’ have been held since 2014 at the initiative of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson. At those championships, injured or sick veterans of the armed services, as well as other members of the military personnel, participate in a number of adaptive sports, from wheelchair basketball to rowing in sheltered waters.

The tournament aims to show the positive impact sport has on treating many traumas, both physical and mental, as well as generating a broader appreciation for those who served their country, beyond the time they wore a uniform.