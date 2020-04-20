Prince Harry and Meghan MPrice Harry and Meghan Markle take action and go against the British pressarkle don’t want to know anything about the British press | Instagram

Enrique and Meghan Markle They have made a radical decision with the press after stating that they will veto and no longer cooperate with British tabloids.

The above, in a recent announcement that their own dukes recently held, where they announced their new decision.

As noted by the former royals themselves, Meghan Markle and Harry This decision was made based on what they describe as “distorted, false or invasive stories”.

Former members of the royalty They even wrote to editors of these British media stating that “I don’t know. They will offer as a bargaining chip for an economy of chasing clicks and distortion. ”

They point out that stories Made-ups surrounding his life have affected the lives of acquaintances and strangers alike.

For this reason, a letter written by both released on Monday by the couple’s representative, Enrique and Meghan He points out that both end any relationship with the newspapers, in the same way he announced that the couple “believes that freedom of the press is the cornerstone of any democracy.”

The reaction from Ian Murray, executive director of the British Publishers Society noted that “you cannot escape, your actions constitute censorship and are setting an unfortunate precedent.”

The prince’s youngest son Carlos and sixth in the line of succession to the British throne quipen contracted nuptials with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle he revealed that after facing scrutiny from the British tabloids, they subsequently suffered harassment which is already intolerable.

It is worth mentioning that the relationship of Prince harry with the press it was a very delicate and uncomfortable matter for the former royal who has always pointed them out as the main culprits of the misfortune in which the Princess Diana she lost her life in the car accident in Paris in 1997 when she was chased by paparazzi.

The discontent of Harry increased after starting his relationship with Markle, who at that time was a star of the series “Suits” herself who began to be “harassed” by the media, which the prince himself pointed out as he also criticized the “racial tones” in reference Markle in some reports.

The Dukes They announced their plans in January to separate from royalty and move to North America, which became official in late March and currently both are living alongside their firstborn Archie in California, from where Meghan it is original.

Regarding the recent letter from the royals addressed to their null participation with the press Murray, of the Society of Editors has judged the recent announcement of the couple referring that “they have given a bad example”.

By seemingly dictating which medium they will work with and which they will ignore, no doubt unintentionally, they support the wealthy and powerful everywhere to use their example as an excuse to attack the media when it suits them, “he said.

Since there is even a demand from Meghan to a newspaper for trespassing, exposing the contents of a letter to his father.

