Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their first Netflix series

The producer of prince harry and Meghan markle, ‘Archewell Productions’, you have obtained your first order of Netflix, ‘Heart Of Invictus‘, a documentary about the’Invictus Games‘(Invictus Games).

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the team at Archewell Productions are building an ambitious list that reflects the values ​​and causes they hold dear. From the moment I met them, it was clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that his first series for Netflix show that to the world in a way never seen before, “he said. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, to the New York Post.

Invictus Games, is an Olympic-style sports competition that hosts disabled athletes and military veterans from around the world.

Over several episodes, viewers will join the competitors in their training sessions for the 2022 tournament, while reveal powerful stories of resistance and hope; This was announced by the streaming platform, although without a release date.

Prince Harry has been a champion of the Invictus Games since its inception so it’s fitting that Archewell’s first Netflix series will spotlight and celebrate the competition’s amazing athletes. Heart of Invictus will follow the competitors as they prepare for 2022’s games. pic.twitter.com/yM7t2qdBsw – Netflix (@netflix) April 6, 2021

Harry will executive produce the project and will also appear on screen in a role yet to be determined. As for the direction, it will be Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, winners of an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film for ‘The White Helmets’, who will take that job.

It is worth mentioning that as a former royal, Meghan’s husband was a strong supporter of the Games, as he was a veteran of the British Army.

This is the first project to emerge from the Dukes of Sussex’s partnership with Netflix, which is one of the multiple avenues the couple have been seeking to gain financial independence from the royal family since their departure.

