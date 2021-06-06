Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo: Mark Cuthbert via .)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the birth of Lilibet Diana, who came to the world at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara (California, USA).

She is the first daughter of the marriage, who already had Archie, her first-born, who is already two years old in 2019.

As they have explained in a statement, the name honors Queen Elizabeth II, whose family name is Lilibet, and Harry’s mother, Diana.

“With great joy Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome to the world their daughter, Lilibet” Lili “Diana Mountbatten-Windsor,” they say.

The statement explains that the little girl weighed 3.48 kilos at birth and that both she and the mother are “healthy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to California last year after resigning from their roles as high-ranking members of the British royal family.

The little girl thus becomes the first great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth to be born outside the United Kingdom.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.