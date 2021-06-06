Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce the Birth of Their Daughter | AP

The newest member of Prince Harry’s family and Meghan Markle, eventually came into the lives of the couple and their brother, Archie Harrison.

The little one, daughter of prince harry, who has been named as “Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor”, a name that undoubtedly honors two of her grandmothers by the little girl’s father, “Lili” the affectionate nickname of “Queen Elizabeth” and the latter, to Henry of Sussex’s mother.

It was a subsequent statement that came from the former royal couple who made the happy news known through a publication on their Instagram account.

In the middle of a beautiful postcard with which they announced their early pregnancy several months ago, Henry Charles Albert David and Rachel Meghan Markle announced the arrival of their second daughter just a few hours ago.

She is here, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome Lilibeth Diana, Congratulations, “reads the header of the message accompanying the publication.

On June 4th we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, “Lili”. She is more than we could have imagined and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we have received around the world. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family, “stated the couple.

Another report would have come from close associates of the younger brother of Prince William and Meghan Markle.

It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor to the world, ”the couple’s press secretary said Sunday.

Now “Lili” is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is “Lilibeth”. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the “Princess of Wales”, they describe from the foundation that they lead the second son of Prince Charles of Wales and Meghan, Archwell.

Also, the message from the “former senior members of royalty” confirmed the date of birth and the conditions in which it would have given birth.

The newborn arrived to this world at 11:40 a.m. under the trusted care of doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Regarding the health of the mother and daughter, they reported that they are well and even reported that both the television actress and her little girl are already at home.

Both the mother and the girl are healthy and well, and they are settling in their house, adds the official text.

They reported complications

Everything indicated according to versions that the wife of Henry Charles Albert David was not having a good time in the final stretch of her pregnancy, this after they claimed there were some complications.

It should be remembered that Meghan’s health was under strict medical supervision considering her high-risk status.

According to a source revealed to The Sun newspaper, that the “former television actress” had to cancel commitments lately due to health problems.