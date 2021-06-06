Prince Harry and Meghan announce the birth of their daughter

(CNN) – Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in a statement Sunday.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both the mother and the baby are healthy and well, and are settling in at home, “said the statement from the couple’s press secretary.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales, ”he continued.

This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as you enjoy this special family moment,” the statement concluded.