Prince Harry and his Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s escape from the royal palace to be exposed in film

Lifetime movies about royal romances are one of the traditions that have long preceded the weddings of the most prominent members of the British monarchy: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had their own before their wedding in 2011, and Harry and Meghan were not spared another one about their love story, either.

However, the trajectory of the marriage since its passage through the altar three years ago has had enough drama to provide content to two other sequels: the first, which premiered in 2019, showed them adjusting to their new life, and the second will focus on your “Flight from the palace.” The trailer, which just saw the light this Thursday, shows the main actors who get into the shoes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton, dealing with the aftermath of the media attention that focused on them before they left the UK.

“I’m seeing how they literally harass you to death and I can’t do anything to prevent it,” the fictional Enrique assures his wife in one of the sequences, to which she responds: “I am a strong person who does things well.”

The couple’s firstborn, Archie, will also be part of the story, which is expected to address the growing sense of isolation that the former actress experienced. at his former home on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Frogmore Cottage, and the tensions between Harry and his older brother William.

In the promotional images that have been released so far, you can also see the recreation of the controversial interview that both gave to the presenter Oprah Winfrey, in which the smallest detail has been taken care of – including the Giorgio Armani dress that the Duchess wore. put for the occasion – to make it as realistic as possible.

