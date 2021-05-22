Prince Harry accuses royal family of ‘completely abandoning him’, no one supported him in his fear of losing Meghan Markle

The new interview that the prince harry has awarded Oprah Winfrey in the framework of their new joint television program, ‘The Me You Can’t See’, it will raise blisters within the British monarchy, which did not come out too well stopped from the conversation they had at the beginning of the year.

The grandson of Elizabeth II has redoubled his criticism of his own family insisting once again that they were completely ignored when the Duchess of Sussex confessed that she was experiencing suicidal thoughts or when both made it clear that a change needed to occur if they were expected to continue with their institutional role.

“I thought my family would help me, but each of the requests, requests, warnings, whatever it was, was answered with total silence, absolute abandonment“, Has assured the presenter. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything we could to stay there and fulfill that role and that job. But Meghan was having a hard time“.

Seeing his wife suffering like that without anyone doing anything to try to help her It was the last straw for the former royal because he feared that she would end up suffering the same fate as her mother Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997 with her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed.

“History repeats itself. My mother was persecuted to death while in a relationship with someone who was not white. And now look what happened … The thought of losing another woman in my life is incredibly painful. The list grows. And everything is related to the same people, the same business model, the same industry ”, he stated.

