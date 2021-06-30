Prince George steals all eyes in a Euro Cup match

The cameras caught George during the game and the little boy was wearing a navy blue suit, a shirt of the same color but lighter and a striped tie. For his part, Prince William also wore a dark suit and a tie very similar to the little one.

While the hymn was playing, the future prince was captured by the cameras very attentive to what was happening on the court, without a doubt, he still does not realize that they were all singing in honor of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The little boy enjoyed the game and everything seems to indicate that like his father, he will be a great fan of this sport.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with son Prince George during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. (Photo by Mike Egerton / PA Images via .) (.)