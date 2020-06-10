LONDON – Prince Philip of England turned 99 on Wednesday, and was expected to spend the day calmly and in much the same way as most of his adult life: alongside Queen Elizabeth II.

The loyal consort planned to have a low-key lunch at Windsor Castle, where leading members of British royalty have been sheltered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some relatives would call him, but the palace said little more than that. Britain remains under coronavirus restrictions that limit meeting size, and Philip and the queen, 94, are well above the most vulnerable age group, 65 or older.

The past year has not been an easy one for Felipe, who retired from public life in 2017 after spending 65 years supporting the queen.

In November, her second son, Prince Andrew, 60, was forced to withdraw from royal public work out of concern over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted American sex offender who died in a New York prison. Two months later, Prince Harry, grandson of Philip, and his wife Meghan Markle caused a stir when they announced that they would retire from their royal duties and seek their financial independence in North America.

Wednesday’s birthday is just the latest milestone for the man born as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark on June 10, 1921, amid turmoil that led to a military coup that overthrew his uncle, King Constantine. from Greece, a few months later.

Her parents were Princess Alice of Battenberg, a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, and Prince Andrew of Greece.

King George V of England sent a Royal Navy ship to evacuate Philip’s family, and the Prince Infante was quickly taken out for his safety in a crib made from an orange box. Young Philip went to school in Germany and Great Britain and rarely saw his parents growing up.

In 1939 Philip joined the British Army as a cadet for the Royal Naval College, Dartmouth. It was there that they asked him to escort the then Princess Elizabeth and her sister on a visit to the center.

The super series premieres on Monday, June 22.

He served in the Royal Navy throughout World War II, earning mention in dispatches for service aboard the warship HMS Valiant at Cape Matapan on the Peloponnesian peninsula of Greece. Felipe rose to the rank of commander, but his career ended when his wife became Queen Elizabeth II after the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.

Philip had married the future queen at Westminster Abbey in 1947 when she was 21 and he was 26. He renounced his Greek title and King George VI made him Duke of Edinburgh. At the coronation of Isabel in 1953, Felipe swore to be “his vassal to risk his life for her.”

Together they had four children: Charles, the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne; Ana, Andrés and Eduardo; eight grandchildren including Prince William, second in line to the throne, and Harry; and eight grandchildren.

By the time he retired from public life, Felipe was a sponsor, president, or member of more than 780 organizations, many of them charitable. He had given 5,496 speeches, written 14 books, and made 637 visits abroad alone, in addition to hundreds of trips accompanying the queen.

The Spanish singer and Rosanna Zanetti wait for their second creature together. Find out if it will be a boy or a girl.

“I think a lot of people probably don’t know what he has done because he doesn’t like flattery,” said Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine. “He doesn’t like fame. It just makes good friends with her, “he said.

For many, Felipe has been the man, a step or two behind the queen, who told humorous jokes and occasionally made headlines for being a little inappropriate.

And it is not without controversy. Newcomers to the Windsor House, such as the late Princess Diana and Prince Andrew’s wife, the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, clashed with him, according to reports.

But Seward said the disagreements stemmed from Felipe’s sense of duty with the monarchy as an institution.

Find out about the luxuries of the new residence of the Mexican singer, her husband and the children of both.

He is, after all, a man who gave up his own independence and a promising naval career to marry the future queen at a time when the royal family was still recovering from the abdication of King Edward VIII a decade ago. Elizabeth’s father only became king because her older brother, later known as the Duke of Windsor, refused to rule without the American divorcee he married, a decision that some saw as a way to shirk his responsibilities with the nation.

But Seward said that Felipe’s contributions to the monarchy have been profound. He is said to have modernized the behind-the-scenes Windsor House, made royal estates profitable, and was a formidable defender of the monarchy.

“I think he shaped the queen’s reign very subtly, and people really don’t know what he has done,” he said. “So he has managed to do things without being noticed, which is what he wants,” he said.