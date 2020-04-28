Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla is heartbroken, said goodbye to him and does not forget him | Instagram

Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla Parker she is disconsolate and each memory feels as if it had just happened, after losing one of her most beloved members.

2020, which has been classified as the “year of confinement” has also brought great and irreparable losses to many people, one of them is the Duchess Cornish Camila who is heartbroken when removing the memories.

Camilla Parker he said goodbye to his brother Mark, who said goodbye to this world and despite the fact that five years have passed, the royal feels as if it were just yesterday.

The duchess she remembers with great regret one of the people who supported her the most even in the darkest moments, her lifelong companion even in the darkest moments difficult when she was considered “one of the least loved women” of royalty when she passed away Lady Di.

The photographs at his side remove the sadness that the wife of the Prince carlos she went through losing it more than the contempt she felt for all the people that ended up breaking her was her sad departure.

The duchess she has these hard moments in mind, now confined to Birkhall He has had it in his thoughts in the most special way.

Mark Shand, brother of the duchess of Cornwall He lost his life at age 62 in a sad episode in a New York hotel, falling down the stairs, in what meant for Mark a brief break from a life that has had him as an incurable traveler.

It is worth mentioning that the brother of Stretcher was an inveterate traveler and lover of animal protection, author of the book “Travels on my elephant“, which now with the recent documentary so that the Meghan Markle He lent his voice that portrays the life of the elephants suggest, it would have been a good meeting between both defenders of the animal kingdom.

Everyone at Elephant Family hopes that you enjoyed a restful and sunny Easter break. It was the perfect weekend for spending time with a good book, and we were delighted to see “Travels On My Elephant” written by Elephant Family’s Founder Mark Shand, feature on a recommended reading list curated by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall @clarencehouse . Travels On My Elephant follows the epic story of Mark Shand and his elephant Tara, as they journey from Konarak on the Bay of Bengal, to the Sonepur Mela – the world’s oldest elephant market. Their 600-mile trip describes not only the intoxicating sites, sounds and smells of India but also the development of a strong bond between Shand and Tara; a relationship which inspired him to set up Elephant Family and dedicate the last 27 years of his life to protecting Asian Elephants. This is a photograph perfectly reflects the companionship between Shand and Tara, which according to him began from the first moment they met: “Then I saw her. My mouth went dry. I felt giddy, breathless … she was leaning nonchalantly against a tree, the charms of her perfectly rounded posterior in full view. I knew then that I had to have her. Suddenly, nothing else mattered and I performed with some surprise that I had failed in love with a female Asian elephant. ” Photograph: Mary Powys. . . #EasterWeekend #ReadingList #MarkShand #Tara #TravelsOnMyElephant #HumanWildlifeCoExistence #ElephantFamily #AsianWildlife #AsianElephant #Elephants #LoveElephants #Cute #BabyElephant #Wildlife #Conservation #TheHerd #ElephantHerd #AnimalPhotography #WildlifePhotography #CoExistence #HumanWildlifeConflict #BiodiversityCrisis #HabitatLoss #IllegalWildlifeTrade A shared Elephant Family post (@elephantfamily) on Apr 14, 2020 at 4:00 PDT

For this reason, Stretcher She has delved more in these days in the readings of her brother, who accompany her in these most difficult days of confinement, especially when she was away from Prince Carlos after passing the test of coronavirus, according to a publication by Minutoneuquen.

The narration of my late brother about his love story with Tara, an Asian elephant, on his journey through India … always makes me cry “, confessed Camilla Parker Bowles, who has also found the classic novel among her fundamental novels from Charles Dickens, “A tale about two cities.” Of course: like her brother, no one will move her.

