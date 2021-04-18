Prince Charles teary-eyed at the funeral of his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

This Saturday the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was held in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Of those attending the funeral, the most excited was the firstborn of the deceased, Prince of Wales, Charles of England.

A tear rolled down the cheek of Prince Charles during the funeral, as he followed the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh accompanied by his children, Princes William and Harry, his brothers and his nephews.

The 72-year-old Prince of Wales walked in procession from Windsor Castle with senior members of the royal family behind the Land Rover Defender hearse, tailor-made for the funeral.

Prince Charles, before entering the chapel.BBC

Carlos preceded his brothers, princes Eduardo and Andrés and Princess Anne, her children William and Harry, and royals Peter Philips, Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence, and the Earl of Snowdon. Behind them were members of Felipe’s household, who had come from Germany.

Once at St George’s Chapel, Charles had tears in his eyes as he put on a mask before sitting next to his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. They were both sitting directly in front of the queen.

At the end of the ceremony, they joined the queen at the exit of the chapel for a brief dialogue with the Dean of Windsor, one of the priests who officiated at the funeral ceremony.