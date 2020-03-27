Prince Charles reveal his state of health in the face of a positive coronavirus test | Reform

After receiving a positive diagnosis for coronavirus Covid-19, the news about the state of health of the Prince carlos England have not stopped succeeding.

The sources of Palace they assure that he is well and that both he and StretcherThey are in a good mood. People magazine has confirmed that the feeling they both have is to remain calm at all times.

There is a feeling of staying calm and continuing forward. The Duchess is worried about him, but she is aware of his good humor. She is optimistic, “says a source close to the Dukes of Cornwall.

The couple is isolated in Birkhall, the home they have inside the Queen Elizabeth II Balmoral estate in Scotland. A residence where Carlos from England is isolated from his wife after receiving a positive diagnosis for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Queen isabel II She is confined to her Windsor Castle where, at 93 years of age, she receives daily information on the progress of this pandemic in the UK and worldwide.

The last time the Prince carlos with his two sons, Guillermo and Enrique, it was last March 9 in the celebration for the Commonwealth at Westminster Abbey. This event was a before and after for the British Royal Family as it was the last official meeting of the Dukes of Sussex. This March 31, the marriage will leave the British Crown to start a new independent life economically and professionally.

While that time comes, Enrique Y Meghan They wanted to give a breath of hope on their Instagram profile where they shared the recommendations of the World Health Organization to combat this virus.

Meghan forbids Enrique to visit his father

Meghan Markle banned Enrique I visit the Prince carlos, after being diagnosed with coronavirus, according to sources detailed to Daily Mail.

Meghan said Enrique has been in contact with his father. Of course, he is frustrated. They are both because they are active people and would like to do more.

In any case, he does not agree with me traveling anywhere at this time, “said the informant.

Besides, the source said that the current world situation has approached Enrique with his family, since he has maintained constant communication with his brother Guillermo and his grandmother, the Queen

