Prince Charles reappears after Coronavirus infection

He Prince carlos reappeared in a video that was published through the account of Twitter from the official residence of Clarence house, after last week it was confirmed that he suffered coronavirus.

The heir to throne The British highlighted that the incubation period of the virus He was already overcome and mentioned that he only had mild symptoms; He added that he will remain isolated and maintain social distance.

As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating, and often distressing experience when the company of friends and family is no longer possible, plus the structure of life was suddenly removed.

It is an unprecedented moment in all of our lives. My wife and I are particularly thinking of all those who have lost loved ones in these difficult and abnormal circumstances; we also think of those who have to endure illness, isolation and loneliness, “said the Prince.

The son of the Queen isabel II He also took advantage of the video to recognize the medical and emergency teams that work to prevent the Covid-19 charge more victims

As a nation, we are faced with a deeply challenging situation, of which we are aware that it is a threat to the lives, businesses and well-being of millions of people.

None of us can say when this will end, but it will happen. As long as that happens, let’s try to live with hope and faith in ourselves and in others. Hopefully better times will come, “concluded the Prince.

