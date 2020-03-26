Anthony Joshua, World Heavyweight Champion, is in self-isolation after learning that prince charles, heir to the throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Although it is not known with certainty when Prince Charles was infected, the boxer has preferred to prevent, since on March 9, in celebration of Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II coincided with the monarch herself, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and with several sports stars and the show, including Anthony Joshua.

Prince Charles, 71, you have mild symptoms of Covid-19 and is confined to the royal residence of Balmoral, in Scotland.

«AJ (Anthony Joshua) eHe is at home following the government’s instructions. He is fit and well. He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and thanks all workers in key sectors, “a Joshua spokesman told the Daily Mail newspaper.

Joshua he planned to defend his world titles from the International Federation heavyweights, the World Association and the World Boxing Organization against the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, on June 20 at the Tottenham stadium in London, but the health crisis could motivate the suspension of the fight.