LONDON, Apr 3 (.) – Prince Charles opened a new London hospital on Friday to provide thousands of additional beds for coronavirus patients, which was built in just nine days in a huge conference center.

Nightingale Hospital, which will initially provide 500 beds equipped with respirators and oxygen, will eventually be able to serve 4,000 patients. The medical center was built at the Excel Exhibition Center in London’s Docklands.

Built with the help of the Army, it is the first of six new temporary hospitals to be opened across the country to deal with the outbreak. So far, 2,921 people have died from COVID-19 in Britain.

The heir to the throne Carlos opened the hospital via a video link from his residence in Scotland, an unprecedented fact for the British royal family who often carry out such commitments in person.

Carlos said the hospital was an example of “how the impossible can be made possible.”

“It is certainly a spectacular and almost incredible feat of work,” he said. “Turning one of the largest national conference centers into a field hospital … is downright incredible,” he added.

The 71-year-old prince just got out of seven days of self-isolation this week after testing positive for the virus.

“I was one of the lucky ones to have a relatively smooth COVID-19,” he said. “But for some it will be a much tougher journey. Therefore, I am so relieved to see that everyone can be assured that they will receive all the technical attention they may need and all the possibilities of returning to a normal life,” he added.

The Excel Center, with more than 83,000 square meters of exhibition space, normally hosts events for industries such as defense, travel and property. During the London 2012 Olympics, the venue was used for boxing, fencing, and weightlifting.

Temporary hospitals are being built to prevent the National Health Service from being overwhelmed by the influx of patients. The number of people requiring treatment is expected to peak in the coming weeks.

Chiefs of health have also asked workers without clinical qualifications to come forward to help run the Nightingale, which will require thousands of employees.

London has been the worst affected area in the country, but hospitals in Manchester and Birmingham will also open with 3,000 additional beds. New medical centers will also be installed in Bristol, to the southwest, and in Harrogate, in the northeast.

Other temporary hospitals will be built in Glasgow, Scotland, which will initially serve 300 patients.

