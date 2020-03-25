By Michael Holden and Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON, Mar 25 (.) – Prince Charles, 71, heir to the British throne, tested positive for the coronavirus but is in good health and has isolated himself in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son Carlos has mild symptoms, according to the Clarence House (royal residence), but remains in good health and has been working from home on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, tested negative.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for the coronavirus,” said Clarence House. “He has shown mild symptoms, but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days as usual.”

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested, but she does not have the virus,” said Clarence House.

A source from the royal house said the Prince of Wales had the test done on Monday and obtained the results on Tuesday. Carlos has spoken to Queen Elizabeth and her children.

The heir last saw the 93-year-old queen on the morning of March 12 after a protocol act, before she could spread the virus, according to doctors’ calculations.

“Her majesty the queen remains in good health,” said Buckingham Palace. “The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales shortly after the investiture on the morning of March 12 and is following all appropriate advice regarding his health.”

A source from the royal house said that the date Carlos was able to catch the disease was March 13.

Queen Elizabeth left London to go to Windsor Castle on March 19. She is there with her husband of 98 years, Felipe.

“It is not possible to determine from whom the prince was infected with the virus due to the large number of commitments he made in his public work in recent weeks,” said Clarence House.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano, Tomás Cobos and Aida Peláez)