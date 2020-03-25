Prince Charles of England tests positive for coronavirus | Instagram

The diagnosis, which was greatly feared in Great Britain, became a reality after a statement from the Prince carlos, heir to the throne of Great Britain tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement which was given this Wednesday confirmed the diagnosis after some suspicions They would take him to keep himself isolated on a royal family property in Scotland, Clarence House explained.

Apparently, he decided to finally undergo the test after presenting some mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Likewise, it had been reported that the The prince He was in the company of his wife Camila, 72, who tested negative.

The report issued by the office of the future sovereign confirmed the diagnosis and reported on its current state of Health.

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for the coronavirus, ”Clarence House said in a statement. “He has shown mild symptoms but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days as is customary.”

His wife Camila, 72, tested negative, the office added.

Similarly, the above was also confirmed by the Press Association of Great Britain, who cited a source noting that the the prince and the duchess were in good spirits and that far from what Queen Elizabeth’s son might think was not bedridden.

Another section noted that tests They were performed by the National Health Service in Scotland.

It is not possible to determine where the prince was infected given the high number of commitments he had on his public agenda in recent weeks, “his office said.

For its part, the British monarch Isabel II 93-year-old who was also suspected of contracting the virus continues at his home in Windsor with the Duke of Edinburgh of 98 years, as reported by Buckingham Palace, without any other bad news.

Her Majesty the Queen remains healthy, ”said the palace. “The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12 and follows all appropriate advice regarding his welfare.”

It should be mentioned that the prince Philip was not with the queen when she met with Charles the last time.

The Prince carlos Before isolating himself, he fulfilled his last commitment on March 12, after which he held some private meetings of which his participants have reported on his current condition.

It should be remembered that the suspicions of a possible contagion of the prince arose after an encounter that the The prince Charles argued with Albert of Monaco who since then was a carrier of the virus COVID-19.

Although it was not confirmed whether they both shook hands that day from the summit of WaterAid in London, it was confirmed that the sovereign of Monaco I had given positive to the test.

Likewise, suspicions about the possible contagion spread to other members who were present during the days covered by the service of the Commonwealth at Westminster Abbey the March 9, Prince Enrique and Meghan were present at their latest engagement.

Nevertheless, HarryDuring this stay in the United Kingdom, he had a meeting with the Formula 1 champion, Lewis Hamilton, who was suspected of being infected, both shaking hands and hugging, as some photographs showed in which both were captured.

