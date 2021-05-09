Prince Charles “May Never Forgive” Prince Harry for Oprah Interview

It’s been a whole month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a tell-all interview to Oprah… but that doesn’t mean that everyone in the royal family is over the things Harry said during the sit-down. Prince Charles sounds like he’s taking it particularly hard — so much so that insiders claim Queen Elizabeth II is getting fed up with Charles for being so unwilling to forgive his son. Prince William is apparently trying to mend the situation and set an example for his dad though.

“With the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with Elizabeth,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She feels that he’s putting his pride before the best interest of the monarchy. She has enough on her plate dealing with the loss of her husband. It’s drama she can do without. “

The major issue here is that Charles is reportedly being stubborn, even “more stubborn” than William was when the Oprah interview came out. Although things between William and Harry are still pretty rocky, Will is allegedly making an effort to get back to normal and put some of the drama behind them.

“They’re definitely not at the point where they speak on a regular basis, but William wants to be the bigger person and set a precedent. He believes that in order to repair damage and destruction from Harry’s interview, the best approach is to keep things civil with his brother rather than fanning the flames and fighting back with a tit-for-tat attitude, ”the source says. “Elizabeth is proud of William for taking the dignified approach, unlike Charles, who still hasn’t forgiven Harry for dragging his name through the mud.”

TBD on how Harry and Charles’s relationship weathers the Oprah storm, but it certainly is refreshing to hear that Harry and William are working on their issues.

