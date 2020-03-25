The Prince carlos from Wales tested positive for coronavirus, as reported this Wednesday a spokesman for the crown.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. It has shown some mild symptoms, but he remains in good health and has been working from home for the past few days, ”a Clarence House statement explained.

Official information also reported that Duchess Camila de Cornwall, Charles’s wife, tested negative, but both were quarantined at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The 71-year-old prince belongs to the risk group with the highest mortality rate compared to Covid-19.