Prince Charles, 71, heir to the British crown, has finished his seven-day isolation from the coronavirus and is in “good health.”

EFE –

“After consulting with your doctor, the Prince of Wales he’s already out of his self-isolation, “said a Clarence House spokesman.

Elizabeth II’s son remained in quarantine in Balmoral, Scotland, after announcing last Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after presenting “mild symptoms.”

His wife, Camila from Cornwall, was also isolated at the Scottish residence in Birkhall, although she tested negative after undergoing the tests.

However, the Duchess of Cornwall will remain confined following the instructions of the British Government, which recommends 7-day self-isolation for those who have symptoms and 14 days for family members who do not have symptoms.

The 93-year-old queen moved from Buckingham Palace (London) to Windsor, her weekend residence, on March 19, as a precaution given her advanced age.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United Kingdom reaches 1,228 people, while 19,784 infected were registered.