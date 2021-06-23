Prince Charles does not plan to see Harry on a trip to the UK

Prince Charles Doesn’t Plan To See Harry On Trip To UK | Instagram

They reveal that Prince Charles might not be reunited with his youngest son, Prince harry, after the Duke of Sussex makes a next visit to the United Kingdom.

As it has transpired, the Prince carlos, has not shown any intention of meeting soon with his son, “Meghan Markle’s husband”, after he arrives in London to attend the unveiling of the statue of his great mother, Princess Diana of Welsh.

So far, the details that are known refer that Prince Harry will meet with him prince william, Kate Middleton and even Queen Elizabeth, who they say has invited him to a meal at Buckingham Palace, what is the reason why Charles of Wales will not be present?

The youngest of the Mountbatten-Windsor, he would not meet again with the son of queen elizabeth, according to what is known until today thanks to a source that informed the British newspaper.

Charles has made it quite clear that he will not be present … because he is going to Scotland, said the aforementioned source

There is no planned meeting between the three, he stressed.

Charles Philip Arthur’s son (Carlos Felipe Arturo) would arrive in the UK this month ahead of the statue’s unveiling on July 1, following earlier speculation that he might cancel the visit due to family tensions.

Both brothers will be dating out of respect for their mother, another source told The Sun, insisting that each of them will make their own speech, separately.

Similarly, they reiterate that there has not been constant communication between Harry and several of the royals.

There have been no personal or proper conversations, just a very brief and minimal exchange of text messages, the source said of the once very attached siblings.

They even point out that the relationship between the children of “His Highness” Carlos de Gales, 72, could still be defined as “tight” and it could not be said that a union exists very soon.

The relationship is still very tense and there are no signs of any kind of union in the short term, the source said. Charles “will let the boys do it,” quoted one of the alleged insiders.

Also, it is said that the so-called “Great Steward of Scotland”, “Duke of Rothesay”, “Duke of Edinburgh,” Earl of Chester “among many other titles, avoided individual meetings with Harry when he was home for the last time at the funeral of Prince Felipe who left in April at the age of 99.

At that time, the “former British army soldier” would have admitted feeling worried “and scared to return for the funeral, so since then he has intensified the attacks against his family and especially against his father after transmitting much” pain and genetic suffering “.

Likewise, it has been known that Meghan Markle will not accompany Enrique from Sussex once again, the couple just brought into the world a little girl they named Lilibeth Diana, so it would be impossible for her to make such a long trip.

Harry would fly back to his former home to commemorate the 60th birthday of his mother, the remembered Princess Diana, on July 1.

The solemn act will take place in the “Sunken Gardens” one of Lady Di’s favorite places in the palace, it transcended.

It was created by the sculptor Rank-Broadley, and would have been commissioned precisely for the 20th anniversary of the departure of the former royals in 2017.