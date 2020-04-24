Prince Charles abandons his son William in the midst of the virus crisis | Instagram

After the crisis that has hit the UK before the pandemic of Covid-19, isolated Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth for his part, the Prince william has remained in front moving the threads of the crown.

This time has been enough to glimpse the future of the crown and apparently the Prince carlos he has left the way clear as the future and supposed successor to take the queen’s place.

The reasons for which he was considered for a time, the future king of England, has abandoned William with royal duties.

Since the announcement that gave the Prince carlos of testing positive for the coronavirus test on March 24, the world was paralyzed with the news, after being isolated for several weeks, the Prince carlos He claims to be in good health.

During that time your son William He has had to take care of many of Carlos and Isabel’s debts.

Likewise, the royal and son of the Princess Diana, He expressed feeling very concerned about his grandmother and his father.

I worried a lot, “William acknowledged a few days ago, taking into account that he was left alone with the debts since not even his brother could approach him after being called, Meghan did not allow it, they assure.

Now all the weight has fallen on William, who now has the great task of guiding the country in its health crisis, also with the approval of Queen Elizabeth who symbolically ceded power to her grandson Prince William.

While the time of Prince carlos The 71-year-old is left behind again in royalty, but his decisions are what seem most incredible.

After recovering in record time, being discharged and returning to the arms of his beloved wife Camilla Parker even with joy to celebrate their 15 years of marriage. The prince is another.

The latest actions of Prince carlos They have put him in the sights of British society by spending time participating in virtual parties with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, while her son William leaves working 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Today @MindCharity, @SamaritansCharity, @GiveUsAShoutInsta, @Hospice_UK, and The Royal Foundation have come together to provide round-the-clock mental health support to frontline workers. Each of these organizations will be providing expertise in their relative field, to support the extraordinary people on the frontline responding to COVID-19 in the UK, and supporting the mental health sector as it responds to the immediate and long-term mental health consequences of the pandemic. So what does this mean? This means trained volunteers will be on hand, by call or text, as well as specially developed online resources, toolkits, and advice to support the frontline community’s mental health through this challenging time. Visit @OurFrontlineUk to learn more about #OurFrontline. A shared post from Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 22, 2020 at 4:01 PDT

Recently in an interview Carlos It caused a lot of surprise since, far from retaking the power of decisions as the supposed future “King of England”, he has shared the best way to pass the quarantine:

We have proven the best use of technology, which allows people to continue working, but also keep in touch thanks to virtual parties, games, songs. And some of the funniest videos I’ve seen in a long time! “

The Prince of Wales received a wonderful welcome in Bedworth this afternoon! His Royal Highness was visiting the Nicholas Chamberlaine Almshouses, in his role as Patron of @thealmshouseassociation. Nicholas Chamberlaine was a 17th century rector of Bedworth, who left money in his will for almshouses to be built. The Nicholas Chamberlaine Almshouses accommodate residents in 27 sheltered housing apartments. Today over tea, His Royal Highness met residents, including Andrea who gave HRH a tour of her apartment. Before departing, His Royal Highness planted a tree in the garden to mark the visit. The Almshouses were visited in 1934 by HRH’s uncle, Edward, The Prince of Wales. The oak tree that was planted still stands today. On his final stop of the day, HRH visited @veteranscp, a local charity in Nuneaton that was created, supports and is run by veterans. The Prince met partner organizations who support the charity, including @combatstress of which The Prince has been Patron since 2003.. Clarence House / PA A shared post from Clarence House (@clarencehouse) on Feb 18, 2020 at 12:20 PST

This is the current situation in the United Kingdom, while the number of victims continues to increase due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prince william he has no choice but to lean on his wife Kate Middleton.

