Prince Charles, they claim presents sequels after catching the virus | Instagram

The Prince carlos Britain has not fully recovered its senses of taste and smell after its battle against the coronavirus, which he contracted in March, he revealed in a visit to hospital staff this week.

Page Six reported that the member of British royalty, from 71 years, spoke of his personal experience with the Covid-19 He went to the Royal Hospital of Gloucestershire with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 72.

He talked about his personal experience, so it was a first-hand experience for him. He also talked about his loss of smell and taste and more or less said he still felt (those symptoms) now, « said Jeff Mills, a health care assistant at Cheltenham General Hospital who was present at the visit.

You may be interested Prince Charles reveal his health status before positive test for coronavirus

The heir to throne The British and his partner observed the social distancing measures in the venue during the meeting, which was his first physical commitment since the closing of spaces in United Kingdom because of the pandemic.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

They encountered nurses and other front-line workers, ranging from consultants to cleaning staff; the The prince A namaste greeted several of the employees, a Sanskrit greeting in which only their own hands come together without touching other people’s hands.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

After testing positive for coronavirusCarlos and Camilla, who tested negative for the virus, isolated at his home in Burnham, Scotland, in late March.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

However, after the symptoms more evident than the The prince experienced during the stage of his illness, now a new concern for the future king runs through the corridors of his residence in Clarence house and also alerted users on social networks.

You can also read Carlos from England, he worries royalty and now for his fingers: They look like black pudding

Through various images that have circulated through the networks, they show the hands of the prince CarlosThose who look swollen and very red, will they be a symptom derived from the coronavirus? Some experts gave their opinion on the subject.