Prince Charles, heir to the British crown, has tested positive on COVID-19, but is well, his official residence of Clarence House reported on Wednesday.

EFE –

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales has mild symptoms and is “otherwise in good health,” and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has tested negative.

Elizabeth II’s son is quarantined in Balmoral, Scotland, while his mother, head of state, is in Windsor Castle, outside London.

The heir to the crown “has shown some mild symptoms but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days,” the official note added.

“The Duchess of Cornwall,” the source continued, “has also been tested but does not have the virus. Following the government and medical recommendation, the prince and duchess are now isolated in their home in Scotland.”

The two quarantine at their Scottish residence in Birkhall, located within the grounds of Balmoral Castle.

The tests were done by the National Health Service (NHS) in Aberdeenshire (Scotland), said Clarence House, who said it is difficult to know where Carlos was infected due to the number of commitments he has had in recent weeks.

The 93-year-old queen moved from Buckingham Palace (London) to Windsor, her weekend residence, last week as a precaution given her advanced age.

The sovereign’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, also remains in Windsor Castle. Both are fine and following the advice of doctors, according to royalty sources.

The last public commitment of Prince carlos It was on March 12 and he was in contact with his mother that same day.