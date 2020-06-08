15 minutes. US authorities formally asked the United Kingdom for Prince Andrew to answer questions related to his ties to financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of child sex trafficking, The Sun revealed Monday.

The request, according to the British tabloid, was made by the United States Department of Justice to the British Home Office, as part of the investigation by the FBI, the criminal investigation agency, on the alleged Epstein sexual exploitation network. . The billionaire was found dead in his cell last year when he was tried for child sex trafficking.

In London, the Home Office pointed out that it is not its “usual policy” to confirm or deny the existence of a legal petition by the United States.

Prince’s relationship with Epstein

Until now, the prince, third son of Queen Elizabeth II, did not give a statement to investigators from New York.

However, last year he gave an interview where he admitted having stayed several times in the businessman’s residence. But, according to Andrew, he never perceived inappropriate behavior on Epstein’s part.

An American woman, Virginia Giuffre, who is now 36 years old, assured that the millionaire coerced her to have sex with the Duke of York When she was 17, an accusation that he denied.

According to the Sun’s publication, the US Department of Justice forwarded to the United Kingdom a request for “mutual legal assistance” (MLA), used in criminal cases.

This request, adds the tabloid, implies that the prince may be forced to appear as a witness before a British court. However, the UK authorities have not made a decision on the request forwarded by the US authorities.

The Sun says the request was formally made last month under a 1994 “mutual legal assistance” treaty.

At the end of last year, Prince Andrew retired from public life to avoid damaging the image of the monarchy and the companies and organizations with which it collaborated.

The prince has already expressed that he is willing to answer to the pertinent authorities about the trafficking of minors that Epstein supposedly organized.