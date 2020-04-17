Wrestlers Primo, Epic and Lio Rush could make it to Triple A after being fired from WWE. Creative team member Konnan announced that he had an interest in them during an interview conducted by Hugo Savinovich and our fellow Lucha Libre Online.

Konnan just revealed in an interview with Roberto Figueroa and Hugo Savinovich that he is high interested in working with Primo, Epic and Lio Rush for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Layoffs in WWE

WWE has carried out an unprecedented wave of layoffs due to COVID19. Almost 40% of its workers have remained on the street, and several famous talents have not escaped the screen. The company is very touched and with fans very upset after Vince McMahon’s most important business decision in recent times came to light.

Mike chioda

Sarah Logan

Luke Gallows

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Finlay

Scott Armstrong

Sarah Stock

Billy Kidman

Pat buck

Shawn Daivari

Lance Storm

Mike Rotunda

Erick rowan

Cousin and Epic

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No way Jose

Rusev

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger

Kavita Devi

Dan Matha

Jerry soto

