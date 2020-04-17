Wrestlers Primo, Epic and Lio Rush could make it to Triple A after being fired from WWE. Creative team member Konnan announced that he had an interest in them during an interview conducted by Hugo Savinovich and our fellow Lucha Libre Online.
Layoffs in WWE
WWE has carried out an unprecedented wave of layoffs due to COVID19. Almost 40% of its workers have remained on the street, and several famous talents have not escaped the screen. The company is very touched and with fans very upset after Vince McMahon’s most important business decision in recent times came to light.
Mike chioda
Sarah Logan
Luke Gallows
Kurt Angle
Aiden English
Finlay
Scott Armstrong
Sarah Stock
Billy Kidman
Pat buck
Shawn Daivari
Lance Storm
Mike Rotunda
Erick rowan
Cousin and Epic
Mike Kanellis
Maria Kanellis
Zack Ryder
No way Jose
Rusev
Deonna Purrazzo
Aleksandar Jaksic
Andrea Listenberger
Kavita Devi
Dan Matha
Jerry soto
Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.
Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!
