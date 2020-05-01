The need to ensure supply and food security for Brazilians during the Coronavirus pandemic has intensified the adoption of hygiene care throughout the agricultural chain, including harvesting in the field. To this end, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) and the National Agency for Technical Assistance and Rural Extension (Anater) prepared a booklet with general recommendations, during the harvest, transportation and accommodation of workers.

The document brings together 35 guidelines aimed at the safety of people involved in the harvest of vegetable products and are in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. These are suggestions that range from basic concepts such as washing hands with running water and liquid soap; guide employees in relation to personal hygiene care and the use of personal protective equipment and other more specific related to the activity. Among them, extending the harvest period, when possible, separating the harvesters by careers, taking turns in the transportation of field workers.

The document emphasizes that, since these are recommendations, “it does not impose rules and aims only at consolidating already established guidelines and increasing hygiene during the harvesting of vegetable products”. Remember, as the coronavirus can persist for hours or days, depending on the surface, temperature and humidity of the environment, one of the most important strategies to avoid exposure is to redouble the care with hygiene.

It also stresses that all activities must strictly consider the minimum safety guidelines established to contain the progress of Covid-19 presented by the Ministry of Health, as well as the prescriptions provided for in the International Health Regulations attached to Decree 10.212 / 2020, defined in the 58th World Health Assembly.

The possibility of harvesting different crops practically throughout the year in different regions, giving Brazil the most dynamic agricultural calendar in the world, makes the countryside one of the largest employers of labor in the country. According to the National Supply Company (Conab), the national territorial dimension allows up to three grain harvests to be carried out in the same agricultural year (September to August).

In this autumn period, according to the Conab calendar, crops such as cotton, rice, beans are being harvested (in some regions the 2nd crop is already beginning), corn (1st crop); soy, among others. There are regions of the country, depending on the crop, they are at different stages of the harvest.

