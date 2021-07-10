Prime Video will have Universal’s VOD premieres

Every day it is clearer that Prime Video is becoming a giant, and it is doing it by pulling the checkbook. Either to produce own and exclusive series and films, or to get hold of more and more titles, from novelties to classics. Not to mention large-scale moves, like the purchase of MGM a little over a month ago. Even, and this movement is very smart, to offer its platform as a market for the commercialization of content from other platforms such as FlixOlé, Mezzo, MUBI, StarzPlay, etc.

With all these movements, the Prime Video catalog grows by leaps and bounds and, at the same time, offers the platform something that it did not have until relatively recently: the possibility of monetizing the service. And it is that, at least since its arrival in our country, Prime Video has always been part of the Amazon Prime subscription, and although its catalog in its early days in Spain was very limited, at that time it already had some series of own production that stood out.

What we did not expect, at that time, is that their catalog would grow so fast. In a matter of a couple of years, the Prime Video offering could already rub shoulders with other streaming platforms, and the agreements signed by Amazon with studios and production companies allowed VOD premieres to be signed in much shorter terms than usual. A perfect example of this was Green Book, which was added to the service’s catalog a few months after its theatrical release.

The problem, of course, is that that costs a lot of money, and although Amazon generates substantial income with Amazon Prime fees, it was clear that it needed some way of monetization of its own. Then the channels and rents arrived, and it is precisely in this sense that it seems that the platform is going to go one step further. And, as we can read in The Verge, Amazon and Universal have reached an agreement for the studio’s paid premieres to go exclusively to Prime Video.

Although these types of agreements then have to go through the distributors of each market, and the management of these matters is usually somewhat tricky, the basis of the agreement is that from 2022, when Universal wants to take its releases to VOD, either simultaneously with its theatrical release or with a specified period between both releases, it will do so exclusively through Amazon’s video on demand service. Thus, titles expected for next year, such as Jurassic World: Dominion, The 355 and Ambulance, can be rented on Prime Video and on no other platform.

Additionally, The deal will also bring some Universal classics to Prime Video, although it is not yet clear whether they will be added to the basic catalog of the service or, on the contrary, they will also be offered in the rental mode. Be that as it may, with the acquisition of MGM and now with this agreement with Universal, its rivals are having it more and more difficult to compete against this service.