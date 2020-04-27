Amazon Prime Video continues to update its catalog with content that is sure to excite many. We say this since in May you will receive several novelties among which are all the main films of the Star Wars saga as well as the premiere of Ready Player One.

Through a statement, Amazon Prime Video announced what the releases will be in May. What is most striking is that on May 1 you will be able to enjoy Episode I to Episode IX of Star Wars on this streaming platform. That’s not all, since you can also see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as part of your subscription.

That same day will be the premiere of Upload, a new original series from Amazon. In it we will see a world where humans can upload their consciousness to a system to achieve life after death they want.

On the other hand, on May 7 will be the premiere of Ready Player One, Steve Speilberg’s tape that has a lot of references to video games and that transports us to a virtual world called OASIS. On the other hand, on May 9 Rampage will be released, a film starring The Rock based on the classic video game of giant animals.

Next, we leave you a list with all the releases of Amazon Priome Video for May:

May 1

Upload

Star Wars: Episode I -The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II -Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII- The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Battlestar Galactiva

May 3

May 7th

May 9

May 10

Onward

He would exist

Jack & Jill

May 16

May 22nd

may 23

