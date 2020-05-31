Prime Video: Enjoy the June premieres of your favorite series and movies | Lionsgate Films Special

Because we know that not everything in streaming is Netflix, Prime Video is one more option to watch a wide variety of movies and series that you can’t find on other platforms, in addition to having original productions in both series and movies from different countries and what you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

As we know in this quarantine that entertainment options you cannot miss, here we tell you the premieres of the platform Prime Video who is making inroads with his new productions and with great stories, from drama, comedy, romance to horror.

During this month of June 2020 in Prime Video, a series of premieres arrive on the platform, ranging from original productions that promise to be a total success hand in hand with great actors to multiple award winning movies during the month of February, so here we leave you a complete list of the premieres.

Releases of June 2020 on Prime Video

One of the most anticipated releases during this month on the platform is the family reality show Kardashian, The President, being one of the protagonists, the Mexican actress Karla Souza, and movies like Knives Out as the protagonist of Ana de Armas, even Disney movies for the whole family like Avengers or original pixar titles to horror series and movies like The Terror.

Amazon Prime Video series

Keeping up with the Kardashians- June 1

Creative Galaxy- June 4

The President- June 5

Soccer players around the world- June 5

The Terror- June 11

American Horror Story- June 15

Loudermilk- June 15

How to Survive Single- June 26

Dexter- June 30

Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Avengers: Age of Ultron- June 1

Knives Out- June 5

Cindy la Regia- June 7

The Rebel Mothers Club- June 13

Alpha- June 15

The Tine Traveler´s Wife- June 24

Oceans June 8-27

Crazy about you- June 28

