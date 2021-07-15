Prime Video could take over part of the Spanish League

We have been talking about the unstoppable growth of Prime Video for a long time– a growth in which its parent company, Amazon, does not seem to skimp on costs. Either through acquisitions, as in the case of MGM studios, or through strategic agreements such as the one it has recently signed with Universal Studios, all this without losing sight of the enormous investment it is making to have its own audiovisual productions , both series and movies, or their collaboration in the production of third-party titles, so that their VOD debut is on Prime Video.

Now, the latest news in this sense raises a most interesting twist, and that connects with something we talked about a few weeks ago. And, as we have been able to read in 20 Minutes, Amazon would be in talks with LaLiga, entity chaired by Javier Tebas and on which the Spanish football competition depends in its various divisions. If LaLiga and Amazon finally reach an agreement, Prime Video could offer several full days of the first and second division, at some point in the 2022-2023 season.

The agreement signed between LaLiga, Movistar and Mediapro currently governs, which guarantees the exclusivity of all the matches in the competition for the audiovisual division of the Spanish teleco. However, said contract will end when the 2021-2022 season concludes, so it is more than likely that multiple negotiations have already begun between LaLiga and various companies, in order to obtain broadcasting rights for the competition’s matches, and This is where Amazon could give the bell with Prime Video.

Every day it is more evident the interest of content-on-demand platforms in sporting events. A couple of weeks ago we told you about the agreement reached by YouTube and UEFA by which YouTube will broadcast the UEFA Women’s Champions League for free, and only a few weeks before Ibai acquired the rights to the Copa América to broadcast it, for Spain , through his Twitch channel. Sports broadcasting can be very present in the medium term of these services.

Obviously, yes, there should be no illusions in this case regarding the free content. In the hypothetical case that the negotiations come to fruition and Prime Video can broadcast several league days, it is clear that access to them will not be free, or at least not totally. It is possible that some game will be broadcast open, but in all probability the rest will be paid. it will be very interesting to see how well this new offer on the platform is being received. There is still more than a year to go, but it is something that is already attracting interest.