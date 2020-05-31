The Prime Minister of Spain said on Sunday that the country needs another 15 days of lockdown, until June 21, “to end the pandemic once and for all”, and will ask Parliament to approve a final two-week extension. quarantine.

“We practically did what we set out to do,” Pedro Sánchez told a news conference, expressing his intense relief that the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the virus, has fallen dramatically.

As of June 21, the national state of emergency and, with it, the blockade will be closed, allowing citizens to move freely in their regions. From July 1st, citizens will be able to move around the country.

Two new deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Spain on Sunday, bringing the total to 27,127, the Ministry of Health reported, while the number of infections increased by 96 overnight, reaching 239,429.

Spain imposed a state of emergency on March 14, which involved a strict blockade under which people could only leave their homes to buy food, seek medical attention or for jobs that do not allow remote work. Children were initially confined inside the house all day. The restrictions are gradually being eased.

