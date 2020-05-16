António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, asked citizens to return to the streets and return to normal life, but being cautious

The Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, asked this Saturday that citizens return to the streets and return to normal lives with “the same determination” with which they locked themselves at home, but being cautious in the face of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19.

“We knew how to be disciplined and determined by locking ourselves up at home, avoiding contacts and stopping going to stores to contain the pandemic, but we have to take the next step: we now have to go back to the street, resume normalcy, but with caution, “he said in statements to the press in Lisbon.

Costa left these words during a visit to the shops of the Lisbon Baixa, two days after the start of the second phase of the de-escalation, in which stores of up to 400 square meters may open their doors (now only those of up to 200 square meters are authorized).

The head of the Portuguese Government assured that the merchants are prepared to receive Portuguese with security guarantees and encouraged them to visit the center of Lisbon “as it has not been seen for a long time”, without the usual tourists.

Two days after advancing in its de-escalation, Portugal exceeded the 1,200 deaths from COVID-19, according to data released by the General Directorate of Health (DGS), which shows 13 deaths in the last 24 hours and 227 new infections, reaching 28,810 positive cases.

The case-fatality rate stood at 4.18 percent, in line with that of the last days, and 657 people remain hospitalized, 115 of them in units of intensive care.

“Almost all the epidemiological indicators they present a decreasing or at least stable trend, “said the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, at a press conference, in which she affirmed that” the signs are encouraging. “

Temido considered that the objectives of lockdown in the country “they were generically met”, since the transmission of the infection slowed down and the capacity of the health system was maintained.

The pandemic “is not affecting all the Portuguese equally,” said the minister, who noted that people with the lowest incomes and the most seniors have been more exposed.

In this sense, he recalled that from Monday the visits of relatives to the nursing homesalthough with restrictions: once a week, from a single visitor and with a maximum duration of 90 minutes, always with a mask and security measures.

This measure is part of the second phase of de-escalation, which also includes the return to class of 11th and 12th grade students (16 and 17 years old), the opening of day care centers and of the restaurants, which will have a capacity limitation of 50 percent.

With information from EFE