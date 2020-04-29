Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics may not take place next year if the coronavirus pandemic remains out of control, while the region’s governor has requested an extension of the state of emergency in Japan .

Japanese Premier, Shinzo Abe 17/04/2020 Kiyoshi Ota / Pool via REUTERS

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government decided last month to postpone the Games that would take place in July this year to July 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis.

With the worldwide infection rate rising and experts suggesting that a vaccine is a long way off, doubts have arisen about the chances of holding the big event next year.

“We have stated that the Olympic and Paralympic Games need to be carried out in full, so that athletes and spectators can participate safely. It will be impossible to carry out the Games in full, unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained,” said Abe in response to an opposition parliamentarian.

Abe bet part of his legacy as Japan’s oldest prime minister in hosting the Games and expected a boost in spending on tourism and consumption. Japan raised around $ 3 billion in domestic sponsorship, an Olympic record, and spent nearly $ 13 billion on preparations.

The prime minister said on Wednesday that the Olympics “need to be held in a way that shows that the world has won its battle against the coronavirus pandemic”, and warned that Japan must “prepare for a protracted battle”.

Tokyo confirmed 47 new infections on Wednesday, private broadcaster Nippon Television reported. The national count is 13,895 infections, including 413 deaths, according to NHK.

While that count is still low compared to other countries, critics say Japan is not doing enough tests to reveal the scope of a problem that has brought some hospitals to the brink of collapse.

Reflecting this view, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters that the situation in the Japanese capital remains “difficult” and asked Abe’s office to extend the national emergency, which is expected to end on May 6.

Abe’s comments echoed statements made by other top Japanese officials this week. Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori told Nikkan Sports on Tuesday that the Games will be “discarded” if they cannot take place in 2021.

Also on Tuesday, the head of the Japanese Medical Association (JMA), Yoshitake Yokokura, said at a news conference that “unless an effective vaccine is developed, I predict that the Olympics will be difficult”.

