Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that he is inclined to extend the state of emergency in the country by about a month, as experts said the coronavirus-related restrictions should remain in effect until the number of cases fall further.

The emergency was due to end on May 6, but Abe said the situation remains difficult and that Japanese citizens need to cooperate more. He will make a final decision on May 4 after consulting with experts.

“Thanks to the efforts of our citizens, we have managed to prevent an explosion of cases, as seen abroad,” Abe told reporters on Friday night. “But the medical situation remains difficult, and we need to ask for more cooperation from our nation.”

He added that he is inclined to extend the state of emergency in the country for about a month and that he will hold a press conference to explain the decision.

On Thursday, the prime minister warned citizens to prepare for a “protracted battle” against the new coronavirus, and political sources told . that the government is planning to extend the emergency for approximately a month.

Abe said he would base his final decision on the recommendation of a committee of experts, who said early Friday that while the number of cases appears to be declining, the situation is not as good as they would like.

“For a while, we will need to maintain these guidelines,” said Shigeru Omi, a member of the commission, at a news conference, adding that there are regional variations in outbreaks and that the medical system in some areas is having difficulty dealing with the problem. .

