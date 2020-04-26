Italian head of government Giuseppe Conte promised to reopen schools in September only so as not to “jeopardize children’s health”, in an interview published Sunday by the left-wing daily La Repubblica.

“The school is at the center of our thoughts and will reopen in September. But all the scenarios prepared by a committee of experts predicted high risks of contagion in case of reopening (before September, editor’s note) of the schools”, he said. he says.

“It is the health of our children that is at stake,” continued Giuseppe Conte, while schools have been closed since the beginning of March due to the Covid-19 epidemic which has already killed more than 26,000 people in the country, the hardest hit in Europe.

Towards a resumption of certain activities on May 4

Giuseppe Conte also confirmed that the government was working on a plan to decontain the Italians and to reopen industrial activities in the short term, starting on May 4.

“We are working (…) to allow the reopening of a good number of companies, from the manufacturing sector to construction, from May 4,” he said.

The plan will be announced “no later than the beginning of next week” but companies will have to ensure “strict compliance with security protocols”, such as social distancing or wearing a mask, he said.

“We are not yet able to restore full freedom of movement”

Giuseppe Conte mentioned more specifically “productive and industrial activities more export-oriented” because the latter risk being cut off from international circuits.

He assured in general that his government was working to give “a clear temporary horizon to all economic operators”, including bars, restaurants and other tourist activities which will open last, in order to allow them to “adopt all useful precautions allowing a fresh start in conditions of maximum safety “.

Regarding freedom of movement, today limited exclusively within the municipality of belonging and linked only to the demands of work and health that a citizen must confirm by a declaration on honor, he mentioned ” less stringent measures “, without further details.